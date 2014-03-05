* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Vanaspati Ghee improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,44,000-0,45,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,605-0,672 05,000 0,605-0,670 Gondal 11,500 580-0,693 13,500 598-0,688 Jasdan 1,000 565-0,650 1,000 553-0,667 Jamnagar 03,000 575-0,702 04,000 580-0,711 Junagadh 04,000 550-0,683 04,500 533-0,665 Keshod 01,000 505-0,671 01,500 512-0,658 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,626-0,672 0,625-0,670 0,605-0,661 0,605-0,660 (auction price) Market delivery 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,225 2,550-3,260 2,700-3,200 Sesame (Black) 0,045 3,045-4,280 3,530-4,300 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,450 0,716-0,774 0,736-0,782 Rapeseeds 300 525-571 521-575 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,735 0,730 1,145 1,140 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,190 1,190 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 620 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 645 642 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,530 2,530 3,860-3,870 3,860-3,870 Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,830 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,840 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,290-1,295 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil label tin 1,300-1,305 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,320-1,325 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,290 1,290 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 3,995-4,000 3,995-4,000 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,975-1,980 1,975-1,980 Vanaspati ghee 1,075-1,080 1,055-1,060 Castor oil commercial 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400 Castor oil BSS 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed