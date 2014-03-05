* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
* Vanaspati Ghee improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,44,000-0,45,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 05,000 0,605-0,672 05,000 0,605-0,670
Gondal 11,500 580-0,693 13,500 598-0,688
Jasdan 1,000 565-0,650 1,000 553-0,667
Jamnagar 03,000 575-0,702 04,000 580-0,711
Junagadh 04,000 550-0,683 04,500 533-0,665
Keshod 01,000 505-0,671 01,500 512-0,658
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,626-0,672 0,625-0,670 0,605-0,661 0,605-0,660
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,225 2,550-3,260 2,700-3,200
Sesame (Black) 0,045 3,045-4,280 3,530-4,300
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,450 0,716-0,774 0,736-0,782
Rapeseeds 300 525-571 521-575
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,735 0,730 1,145 1,140
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,190 1,190
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 620 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 645 642 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,530 2,530 3,860-3,870 3,860-3,870
Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,830 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,840 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,290-1,295 1,285-1,290
Groundnut oil label tin 1,300-1,305 1,295-1,300
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,320-1,325 1,315-1,320
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,290 1,290
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Palm oil 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Sesame oil 3,995-4,000 3,995-4,000
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,975-1,980 1,975-1,980
Vanaspati ghee 1,075-1,080 1,055-1,060
Castor oil commercial 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400
Castor oil BSS 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed