1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
4. Vanaspati Ghee firmed up due to price rise in imported edible oils.
5. Castor oil moved up due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,626-0,672 0,625-0,670 0,605-0,661 0,605-0,660
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,720 0,730 1,125 1,140
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,180 1,190
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 625 620 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 647 642 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,530 2,530 3,860-3,870 3,860-3,870
Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,830 1,330-1,335 1,300-1,305
Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,840 1,350-1,355 1,320-1,325
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,275-1,280 1,285-1,290
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,285-1,290 1,295-1,300
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,305-1,310 1,315-1,320
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,280 1,290
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Palm olein 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040
Sesame oil 3,995-4,000 3,995-4,000
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,975-1,980 1,975-1,980
Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060
Castor oil commercial 1,405-1,410 1,395-1,400
Castor oil BSS 1,425-1,430 1,415-1,420
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 24,900-25,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed