* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,54,000-0,55,000 versus 0,44,000-0,45,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,610-0,665 05,000 0,605-0,672 Gondal 10,000 592-0,688 11,500 580-0,693 Jasdan 1,000 578-0,645 1,000 565-0,650 Jamnagar 03,000 588-0,706 03,000 575-0,702 Junagadh 03,000 537-0,677 04,000 550-0,683 Keshod 01,000 500-0,652 01,000 505-0,671 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,625-0,665 0,626-0,672 0,610-0,655 0,605-0,661 (auction price) Market delivery 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,125 2,350-3,200 2,550-3,260 Sesame (Black) 0,050 3,000-4,230 3,045-4,280 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,480 0,729-0,794 0,716-0,774 Rapeseeds 325 531-570 525-571 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,720 0,720 1,125 1,125 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,180 1,180 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 620 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 642 647 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,530 2,530 3,860-3,870 3,860-3,870 Castor oil commercial 0,843 0,835 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,853 0,845 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Groundnut oil label tin 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,280 1,280 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Sesame oil 3,995-4,000 3,995-4,000 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,975-1,980 1,975-1,980 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Castor oil BSS 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed