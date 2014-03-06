1. Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. 3. Castor oil improved due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,625-0,665 0,626-0,672 0,610-0,655 0,605-0,661 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,690-0,695 0,670-0,675 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,705-0,706 0,685-0,686 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,715 0,720 1,120 1,125 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,180 1,180 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 625 625 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 647 647 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,530 2,530 3,860-3,870 3,860-3,870 Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,835 1,340-1,345 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,845 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,270-1,275 1,275-1,280 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,280-1,285 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,300-1,305 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,280 1,280 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm olein 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Sesame oil 3,995-4,000 3,995-4,000 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,975-1,980 1,975-1,980 Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,405-1,410 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,425-1,430 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 24,900-25,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed