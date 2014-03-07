* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. * Coconut oil increased due to firm advices from producing centers. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,62,000-0,63,000 versus 0,54,000-0,55,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,627-0,672 05,000 0,610-0,665 Gondal 10,500 580-0,663 10,000 592-0,688 Jasdan 1,000 550-0,654 1,000 578-0,645 Jamnagar 03,000 600-0,703 03,000 588-0,706 Junagadh 04,000 567-0,685 03,000 537-0,677 Keshod 01,000 520-0,650 01,000 500-0,652 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,628-0,672 0,625-0,665 0,627-0,665 0,610-0,655 (auction price) Market delivery 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,070 2,380-3,270 2,350-3,200 Sesame (Black) 0,055 3,390-4,368 3,000-4,230 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,750 0,744-0,816 0,729-0,794 Rapeseeds 300 520-562 531-570 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,715 0,715 1,120 1,120 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,180 1,180 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 628 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 650 647 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,530 2,530 3,860-3,870 3,860-3,870 Castor oil commercial 0,860 0,845 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,870 0,855 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Groundnut oil label tin 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,280 1,280 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 1,045-1,050 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 3,995-4,000 3,995-4,000 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,015-2,020 1,975-1,980 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed