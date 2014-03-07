* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
* Coconut oil increased due to firm advices from producing centers.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,62,000-0,63,000 versus 0,54,000-0,55,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 05,000 0,627-0,672 05,000 0,610-0,665
Gondal 10,500 580-0,663 10,000 592-0,688
Jasdan 1,000 550-0,654 1,000 578-0,645
Jamnagar 03,000 600-0,703 03,000 588-0,706
Junagadh 04,000 567-0,685 03,000 537-0,677
Keshod 01,000 520-0,650 01,000 500-0,652
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,628-0,672 0,625-0,665 0,627-0,665 0,610-0,655
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,070 2,380-3,270 2,350-3,200
Sesame (Black) 0,055 3,390-4,368 3,000-4,230
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,750 0,744-0,816 0,729-0,794
Rapeseeds 300 520-562 531-570
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,715 0,715 1,120 1,120
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,180 1,180
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 628 625 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 650 647 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,530 2,530 3,860-3,870 3,860-3,870
Castor oil commercial 0,860 0,845 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,870 0,855 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Groundnut oil label tin 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,280 1,280
Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Palm oil 1,045-1,050 1,035-1,040
Sesame oil 3,995-4,000 3,995-4,000
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,015-2,020 1,975-1,980
Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed