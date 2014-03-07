1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil improved up due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien moved up due to short supply.
4. Coconut oil improved due to firm advices from producing centers.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,628-0,672 0,625-0,665 0,627-0,665 0,610-0,655
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,690-0,695 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,715-0,726 0,705-0,706 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,720 0,725 1,127 1,120
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,180 1,180
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 630 625 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 652 647 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,530 2,530 3,860-3,870 3,860-3,870
Castor oil commercial 0,860 0,845 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,870 0,855 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,275-1,280 1,270-1,275
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,285-1,290 1,280-1,285
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,305-1,310 1,300-1,305
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,280 1,280
Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130
Palm olein 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040
Sesame oil 3,995-4,000 3,995-4,000
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,025-2,030 1,975-1,980
Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 24,400-24,500 24,900-25,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed