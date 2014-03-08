* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 0,62,000-0,63,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,628-0,675 05,000 0,627-0,672 Gondal 10,000 570-0,692 10,500 580-0,663 Jasdan 1,000 560-0,650 1,000 550-0,654 Jamnagar 05,000 623-0,690 03,000 600-0,703 Junagadh 04,500 570-0,712 04,000 567-0,685 Keshod 01,500 523-0,678 01,000 520-0,650 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,629-0,675 0,628-0,672 0,628-0,665 0,627-0,665 (auction price) Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,150 2,250-3,245 2,380-3,270 Sesame (Black) 0,060 3,115-4,080 3,390-4,368 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,675 0,760-0,818 0,744-0,816 Rapeseeds 325 530-580 520-562 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,725 0,720 1,135 1,127 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,180 1,180 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 627 630 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 649 652 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,530 2,530 3,860-3,870 3,860-3,870 Castor oil commercial 0,850 0,860 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,860 0,870 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,280-1,285 1,275-1,280 Groundnut oil label tin 1,290-1,295 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,310-1,315 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,280 1,280 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Sesame oil 3,995-4,000 3,995-4,000 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed