Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,620-0,675 04,500 0,628-0,675 Gondal 11,000 588-0,694 10,000 570-0,692 Jasdan 0,500 526-0,671 1,000 560-0,650 Jamnagar 04,000 612-0,687 05,000 623-0,690 Junagadh 04,000 550-0,728 04,500 570-0,712 Keshod 01,500 527-0,669 01,500 523-0,678 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,627-0,675 0,629-0,675 0,620-0,663 0,628-0,665 (auction price) Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,160 2,575-3,190 2,250-3,245 Sesame (Black) 0,060 3,140-4,150 3,115-4,080 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,600 0,735-0,805 0,760-0,818 Rapeseeds 300 530-575 530-580 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,725 0,725 1,135 1,135 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,180 1,180 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 631 627 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 653 649 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,530 2,530 3,860-3,870 3,860-3,870 Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,850 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,860 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Groundnut oil label tin 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,280 1,280 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 3,995-4,000 3,995-4,000 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market
