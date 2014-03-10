* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,60,000-0,61,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,620-0,675 04,500 0,628-0,675 Gondal 11,000 588-0,694 10,000 570-0,692 Jasdan 0,500 526-0,671 1,000 560-0,650 Jamnagar 04,000 612-0,687 05,000 623-0,690 Junagadh 04,000 550-0,728 04,500 570-0,712 Keshod 01,500 527-0,669 01,500 523-0,678 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,627-0,675 0,629-0,675 0,620-0,663 0,628-0,665 (auction price) Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,160 2,575-3,190 2,250-3,245 Sesame (Black) 0,060 3,140-4,150 3,115-4,080 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,600 0,735-0,805 0,760-0,818 Rapeseeds 300 530-575 530-580 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,725 0,725 1,135 1,135 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,180 1,180 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 631 627 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 653 649 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,530 2,530 3,860-3,870 3,860-3,870 Castor oil commercial 0,845 0,850 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,855 0,860 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Groundnut oil label tin 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,280 1,280 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 3,995-4,000 3,995-4,000 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed