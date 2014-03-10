Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,627-0,675 0,629-0,675 0,620-0,663 0,628-0,665 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,680-0,685 0,700-0,705 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,695-0,696 0,715-0,716 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,735 0,725 1,150 1,135 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,190 1,180 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 635 627 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 657 649 1,070-1,075 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,530 2,530 3,860-3,870 3,860-3,870 Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,850 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,860 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,295-1,300 1,280-1,285 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,305-1,310 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,325-1,330 1,310-1,315 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,290 1,280 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm olein 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 3,995-4,000 3,995-4,000 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,400-24,500 24,400-24,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
