* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to poor retail demand. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 0,60,000-0,61,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,620-0,675 05,000 0,620-0,675 Gondal 13,000 580-0,712 11,000 588-0,694 Jasdan 0,500 535-0,670 0,500 526-0,671 Jamnagar 03,000 633-0,699 04,000 612-0,687 Junagadh 03,000 532-0,701 04,000 550-0,728 Keshod 01,500 505-0,679 01,500 527-0,669 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,627-0,675 0,627-0,675 0,620-0,665 0,620-0,663 (auction price) Market delivery 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,120 2,350-3,130 2,575-3,190 Sesame (Black) 0,030 3,130-4,125 3,140-4,150 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,550 0,741-0,803 0,735-0,805 Rapeseeds 040 540-575 530-575 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,745 0,735 1,165 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,200 1,190 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 632 635 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 654 657 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,530 2,530 3,860-3,870 3,860-3,870 Castor oil commercial 0,830 0,840 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,840 0,850 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,305-1,310 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil label tin 1,315-1,320 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,335-1,340 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,300 1,290 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Sesame oil 3,995-4,000 3,995-4,000 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed