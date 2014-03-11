Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to poor retail demand. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 0,60,000-0,61,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,620-0,675 05,000 0,620-0,675 Gondal 13,000 580-0,712 11,000 588-0,694 Jasdan 0,500 535-0,670 0,500 526-0,671 Jamnagar 03,000 633-0,699 04,000 612-0,687 Junagadh 03,000 532-0,701 04,000 550-0,728 Keshod 01,500 505-0,679 01,500 527-0,669 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,627-0,675 0,627-0,675 0,620-0,665 0,620-0,663 (auction price) Market delivery 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,120 2,350-3,130 2,575-3,190 Sesame (Black) 0,030 3,130-4,125 3,140-4,150 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,550 0,741-0,803 0,735-0,805 Rapeseeds 040 540-575 530-575 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,745 0,735 1,165 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,200 1,190 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 632 635 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 654 657 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,530 2,530 3,860-3,870 3,860-3,870 Castor oil commercial 0,830 0,840 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,840 0,850 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,305-1,310 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil label tin 1,315-1,320 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,335-1,340 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,300 1,290 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Sesame oil 3,995-4,000 3,995-4,000 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market
