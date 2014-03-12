* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 0,70,000-0,71,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 05,500 0,625-0,675 05,000 0,620-0,675
Gondal 11,500 575-0,690 13,000 580-0,712
Jasdan 0,500 588-0,650 0,500 535-0,670
Jamnagar 04,000 610-0,708 03,000 633-0,699
Junagadh 03,000 550-0,712 03,000 532-0,701
Keshod 01,000 498-0,665 01,500 505-0,679
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,626-0,675 0,627-0,675 0,625-0,663 0,620-0,665
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,115 2,460-3,250 2,350-3,130
Sesame (Black) 0,040 3,100-3,930 3,130-4,125
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,625 0,725-0,803 0,741-0,803
Rapeseeds 500 530-565 540-575
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,740 0,740 1,157 1,157
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,190 1,190
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 637 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 652 659 1,065-1,070 1,075-1,080
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,530 2,530 3,860-3,870 3,860-3,870
Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,830 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,840 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Groundnut oil label tin 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,290 1,290
Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135
Rapeseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,125-1,130
Palm oil 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Sesame oil 3,995-4,000 3,995-4,000
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030
Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed