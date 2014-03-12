* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 0,70,000-0,71,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,500 0,625-0,675 05,000 0,620-0,675 Gondal 11,500 575-0,690 13,000 580-0,712 Jasdan 0,500 588-0,650 0,500 535-0,670 Jamnagar 04,000 610-0,708 03,000 633-0,699 Junagadh 03,000 550-0,712 03,000 532-0,701 Keshod 01,000 498-0,665 01,500 505-0,679 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,626-0,675 0,627-0,675 0,625-0,663 0,620-0,665 (auction price) Market delivery 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,115 2,460-3,250 2,350-3,130 Sesame (Black) 0,040 3,100-3,930 3,130-4,125 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,625 0,725-0,803 0,741-0,803 Rapeseeds 500 530-565 540-575 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,740 0,740 1,157 1,157 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,190 1,190 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 637 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 652 659 1,065-1,070 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,530 2,530 3,860-3,870 3,860-3,870 Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,830 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,840 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil label tin 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,290 1,290 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Sesame oil 3,995-4,000 3,995-4,000 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed