* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted selling from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down on selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,67,000-0,68,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,626-0,670 05,500 0,625-0,675 Gondal 14,000 580-0,707 11,500 575-0,690 Jasdan 0,500 550-0,640 0,500 588-0,650 Jamnagar 03,000 583-0,712 04,000 610-0,708 Junagadh 03,500 591-0,725 03,000 550-0,712 Keshod 01,000 494-0,671 01,000 498-0,665 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,627-0,670 0,626-0,675 0,626-0,660 0,625-0,663 (auction price) Market delivery 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,105 2,440-3,200 2,460-3,250 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 3,100-3,930 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,825 0,720-0,826 0,725-0,803 Rapeseeds 600 530-570 530-565 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,730 0,735 1,145 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,190 1,190 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 628 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 647 650 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,530 2,530 3,860-3,870 3,860-3,870 Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,835 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,845 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,290-1,295 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil label tin 1,300-1,305 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,320-1,325 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,290 1,290 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 3,995-4,000 3,995-4,000 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed