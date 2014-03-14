* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand.
* Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,67,000-0,68,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,500 0,626-0,673 05,000 0,626-0,670
Gondal 12,000 570-0,713 14,000 580-0,707
Jasdan 0,500 535-0,633 0,500 550-0,640
Jamnagar 03,000 574-0,725 03,000 583-0,712
Junagadh 05,000 560-0,709 03,500 591-0,725
Keshod 01,000 505-0,675 01,000 494-0,671
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,628-0,673 0,627-0,670 0,626-0,662 0,626-0,660
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,060 2,300-3,290 2,440-3,200
Sesame (Black) 0,025 3,025-3,870 3,100-3,930
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,650 0,721-0,785 0,720-0,826
Rapeseeds 800 520-550 530-570
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,730 0,735 1,145 1,150
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,190 1,190
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 631 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 653 653 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,530 2,530 3,860-3,870 3,860-3,870
Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,840 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,850 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,290-1,295 1,295-1,300
Groundnut oil label tin 1,300-1,305 1,305-1,310
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,320-1,325 1,325-1,330
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,290 1,290
Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,125-1,130
Palm oil 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Sesame oil 3,995-4,000 3,995-4,000
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030
Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed