* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. * Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,67,000-0,68,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,626-0,673 05,000 0,626-0,670 Gondal 12,000 570-0,713 14,000 580-0,707 Jasdan 0,500 535-0,633 0,500 550-0,640 Jamnagar 03,000 574-0,725 03,000 583-0,712 Junagadh 05,000 560-0,709 03,500 591-0,725 Keshod 01,000 505-0,675 01,000 494-0,671 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,628-0,673 0,627-0,670 0,626-0,662 0,626-0,660 (auction price) Market delivery 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,060 2,300-3,290 2,440-3,200 Sesame (Black) 0,025 3,025-3,870 3,100-3,930 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,650 0,721-0,785 0,720-0,826 Rapeseeds 800 520-550 530-570 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,730 0,735 1,145 1,150 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,190 1,190 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 631 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 653 653 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,530 2,530 3,860-3,870 3,860-3,870 Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,840 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,850 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,290-1,295 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil label tin 1,300-1,305 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,320-1,325 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,290 1,290 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,125-1,130 Palm oil 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Sesame oil 3,995-4,000 3,995-4,000 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed