* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand.
* Sesame oil moved down due to weak trend in seed prices.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,500 0,620-0,665 04,500 0,628-0,672
Gondal 09,500 575-0,701 10,000 591-0,690
Jasdan 0,500 546-0,665 0,500 525-0,657
Jamnagar 04,000 600-0,706 02,000 585-0,700
Junagadh 04,000 585-0,698 03,000 577-0,712
Keshod 01,000 488-0,660 01,000 500-0,664
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,630-0,665 0,629-0,672 0,620-0,655 0,628-0,662
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,015 2,450-2,750 2,150-3,450
Sesame (Black) 0,010 3,500-4,100 2,300-3,600
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,310 0,723-0,773 0,720-0,770
Rapeseeds 110 505-575 520-551
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,740 0,740 1,160 1,160
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,190 1,190
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 624 624 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 646 646 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,475 2,530 3,800-3,810 3,860-3,870
Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,845 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,855 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Groundnut oil label tin 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,290 1,290
Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Palm oil 1,020-1,025 1,030-1,035
Sesame oil 3,900-3,905 3,995-4,000
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030
Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed