* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand. * Sesame oil moved down due to weak trend in seed prices. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,620-0,665 04,500 0,628-0,672 Gondal 09,500 575-0,701 10,000 591-0,690 Jasdan 0,500 546-0,665 0,500 525-0,657 Jamnagar 04,000 600-0,706 02,000 585-0,700 Junagadh 04,000 585-0,698 03,000 577-0,712 Keshod 01,000 488-0,660 01,000 500-0,664 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,630-0,665 0,629-0,672 0,620-0,655 0,628-0,662 (auction price) Market delivery 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,015 2,450-2,750 2,150-3,450 Sesame (Black) 0,010 3,500-4,100 2,300-3,600 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,310 0,723-0,773 0,720-0,770 Rapeseeds 110 505-575 520-551 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,740 0,740 1,160 1,160 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,190 1,190 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 624 624 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 646 646 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,475 2,530 3,800-3,810 3,860-3,870 Castor oil commercial 0,840 0,845 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,850 0,855 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil label tin 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,290 1,290 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Palm oil 1,020-1,025 1,030-1,035 Sesame oil 3,900-3,905 3,995-4,000 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed