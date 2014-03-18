1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. 3. Sesame oil dropped due to weak trend in seed prices. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,630-0,665 0,629-0,672 0,620-0,655 0,628-0,662 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,660-0,665 0,670-0,675 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,675-0,676 0,685-0,686 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,740 0,740 1,160 1,160 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,190 1,190 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 624 624 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 646 646 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,475 2,530 3,800-3,810 3,860-3,870 Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,845 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,855 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,290 1,290 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Palm olein 1,020-1,025 1,030-1,035 Sesame oil 3,925-3,930 3,995-4,000 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,000-24,100 24,000-24,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed