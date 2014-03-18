1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
3. Sesame oil dropped due to weak trend in seed prices.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,630-0,665 0,629-0,672 0,620-0,655 0,628-0,662
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,660-0,665 0,670-0,675 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,675-0,676 0,685-0,686 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,740 0,740 1,160 1,160
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,190 1,190
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 624 624 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 646 646 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,475 2,530 3,800-3,810 3,860-3,870
Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,845 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,855 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,290 1,290
Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Palm olein 1,020-1,025 1,030-1,035
Sesame oil 3,925-3,930 3,995-4,000
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030
Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 24,000-24,100 24,000-24,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed