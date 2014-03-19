* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Sesame oil dropped further on sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,500 0,625-0,670 04,500 0,620-0,665
Gondal 10,500 588-0,697 09,500 575-0,701
Jasdan 0,600 515-0,651 0,500 546-0,665
Jamnagar 03,000 607-0,722 04,000 600-0,706
Junagadh 03,000 576-0,680 04,000 585-0,698
Keshod 01,000 490-0,650 01,000 488-0,660
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,635-0,670 0,630-0,665 0,625-0,660 0,620-0,655
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,660-0,665 0,660-0,665 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,675-0,676 0,675-0,676 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,015 2,150-3,000 2,450-2,750
Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 3,500-4,100
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,350 0,704-0,770 0,723-0,773
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 505-575
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,745 0,740 1,165 1,160
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,200 1,190
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 627 624 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 649 646 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,450 2,475 3,760-3,770 3,800-3,810
Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,835 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,845 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,305-1,310 1,300-1,305
Groundnut oil label tin 1,315-1,320 1,310-1,315
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,335-1,340 1,330-1,335
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,300 1,290
Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125
Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Palm oil 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Sesame oil 3,900-3,905 3,925-3,930
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030
Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed