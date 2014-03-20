* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,49,000-0,50,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,000 0,620-0,675 04,500 0,625-0,670
Gondal 08,500 590-0,710 10,500 588-0,697
Jasdan 0,500 540-0,678 0,600 515-0,651
Jamnagar 04,000 585-0,705 03,000 607-0,722
Junagadh 03,000 550-0,677 03,000 576-0,680
Keshod 01,500 480-0,645 01,000 490-0,650
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,630-0,675 0,635-0,670 0,620-0,665 0,625-0,660
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,060 2,300-3,290 2,150-3,000
Sesame (Black) 0,025 3,025-3,870 3,500-4,100
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,428 0,736-0,777 0,704-0,770
Rapeseeds 300 540-561 505-575
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,735 0,745 1,150 1,165
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,190 1,200
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 628 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 647 650 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770
Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,835 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,845 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,295-1,300 1,305-1,310
Groundnut oil label tin 1,305-1,310 1,315-1,320
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,325-1,330 1,335-1,340
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,290 1,300
Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,125-1,130
Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Palm oil 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Sesame oil 3,900-3,905 3,900-3,905
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030
Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed