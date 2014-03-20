1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,630-0,675 0,635-0,670 0,620-0,665 0,625-0,660
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,740 0,745 1,158 1,165
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,200 1,200
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 625 628 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 647 650 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770
Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,835 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,845 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,300-1,305 1,305-1,310
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,310-1,315 1,315-1,320
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,330-1,335 1,335-1,340
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,300 1,300
Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,125-1,130
Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Palm olein 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025
Sesame oil 3,900-3,905 3,900-3,905
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030
Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,000-25,100 25,000-25,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed