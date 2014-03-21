* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased further on low retail demand. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,51,000-0,52,000 versus 0,49,000-0,50,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,610-0,660 04,000 0,620-0,675 Gondal 11,000 587-0,703 08,500 590-0,710 Jasdan 0,500 564-0,667 0,500 540-0,678 Jamnagar 03,000 587-0,723 04,000 585-0,705 Junagadh 02,500 523-0,665 03,000 550-0,677 Keshod 01,000 498-0,644 01,500 480-0,645 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,620-0,660 0,630-0,675 0,610-0,655 0,620-0,665 (auction price) Market delivery 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,300-3,290 Sesame (Black) 0,015 2,900-4,234 3,025-3,870 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,550 0,721-0,770 0,736-0,777 Rapeseeds 350 525-565 540-561 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,740 0,740 1,158 1,158 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,200 1,200 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 620 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 642 647 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,450 2,450 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770 Castor oil commercial 0,835 0,835 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,845 0,845 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil label tin 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,300 1,300 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Palm oil 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Sesame oil 3,900-3,905 3,900-3,905 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Castor oil BSS 1,435-1,440 1,435-1,440 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed