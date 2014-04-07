* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved down on low retail demand. * Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,88,000-0,89,000 versus 0,82,000-0,83,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,605-0,650 04,500 0,615-0,665 Gondal 06,500 575-0,665 07,500 578-0,674 Jasdan 0,500 540-0,635 0,500 560-0,633 Jamnagar 02,000 600-0,712 02,000 601-0,688 Junagadh 02,500 546-0,680 02,000 540-0,665 Keshod 01,000 522-0,667 01,000 525-0,660 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,615-0,650 0,620-0,665 0,605-0,645 0,615-0,655 (auction price) Market delivery 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 0,660-0,665 0,660-0,665 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 0,675-0,676 0,675-0,676 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,040 2,000-2,785 1,900-2,800 Sesame (Black) 0,045 3,100-4,005 3,000-4,200 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,800 0,701-0,765 0,715-0,779 Rapeseeds 800 525-560 500-540 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,720 0,720 1,125 1,125 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,190 1,190 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 615 618 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 637 640 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,822 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,832 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Groundnut oil label tin 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,290 1,290 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,080-1,085 Palm oil 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400 Castor oil BSS 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed