1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,615-0,650 0,620-0,665 0,605-0,645 0,615-0,655 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,710-0,715 0,670-0,675 0,660-0,665 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,725-0,726 0,685-0,686 0,675-0,676 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,715 0,720 1,115 1,125 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,180 1,190 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 615 618 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 637 640 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,822 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,832 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,275-1,280 1,280-1,285 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,285-1,290 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,305-1,310 1,310-1,315 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,280 1,290 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,080-1,085 Palm olein 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030 Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400 Castor oil BSS 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,000-25,100 25,800-25,900 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed