1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,615-0,650 0,620-0,665 0,605-0,645 0,615-0,655
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,710-0,715 0,670-0,675 0,660-0,665
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,725-0,726 0,685-0,686 0,675-0,676
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,715 0,720 1,115 1,125
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,180 1,190
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 615 618 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 637 640 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800
Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,822 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,832 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,275-1,280 1,280-1,285
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,285-1,290 1,290-1,295
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,305-1,310 1,310-1,315
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,280 1,290
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,080-1,085
Palm olein 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000
Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030
Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400
Castor oil BSS 1,415-1,420 1,415-1,420
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,000-25,100 25,800-25,900
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed