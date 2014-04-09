* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil eased on selling pressure from refinery units.
* Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
* Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
* Coconut oil increased due to firm advices from producing centers.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,05,000-1,06,000 versus 0,88,000-0,89,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,500 0,590-0,645 04,000 0,605-0,650
Gondal 07,000 587-0,664 06,500 575-0,665
Jasdan 0,500 550-0,624 0,500 540-0,635
Jamnagar 02,000 606-0,689 02,000 600-0,712
Junagadh 03,000 540-0,671 02,500 546-0,680
Keshod 01,000 525-0,660 01,000 522-0,667
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,600-0,645 0,615-0,650 0,590-0,640 0,605-0,645
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,075 1,900-2,700 2,000-2,785
Sesame (Black) 0,025 3,000-4,300 3,100-4,005
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,450 0,705-0,755 0,701-0,765
Rapeseeds 300 511-539 525-560
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,700 0,715 1,090 1,115
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,160 1,180
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 615 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 637 1,030-1,035 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800
Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,815 1,300-1,305 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,825 1,320-1,325 1,340-1,345
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,260-1,265 1,275-1,280
Groundnut oil label tin 1,270-1,275 1,285-1,290
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,290-1,295 1,305-1,310
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,260 1,280
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Palm oil 0,990-0,995 0,995-1,000
Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,200-2,205 2,025-2,030
Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,375-1,380 1,395-1,400
Castor oil BSS 1,395-1,400 1,415-1,420
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed