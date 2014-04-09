* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased on selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. * Coconut oil increased due to firm advices from producing centers. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,05,000-1,06,000 versus 0,88,000-0,89,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,590-0,645 04,000 0,605-0,650 Gondal 07,000 587-0,664 06,500 575-0,665 Jasdan 0,500 550-0,624 0,500 540-0,635 Jamnagar 02,000 606-0,689 02,000 600-0,712 Junagadh 03,000 540-0,671 02,500 546-0,680 Keshod 01,000 525-0,660 01,000 522-0,667 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,600-0,645 0,615-0,650 0,590-0,640 0,605-0,645 (auction price) Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,075 1,900-2,700 2,000-2,785 Sesame (Black) 0,025 3,000-4,300 3,100-4,005 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,450 0,705-0,755 0,701-0,765 Rapeseeds 300 511-539 525-560 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,700 0,715 1,090 1,115 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,160 1,180 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 615 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 637 1,030-1,035 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,815 1,300-1,305 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,825 1,320-1,325 1,340-1,345 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,260-1,265 1,275-1,280 Groundnut oil label tin 1,270-1,275 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,290-1,295 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,260 1,280 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm oil 0,990-0,995 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,200-2,205 2,025-2,030 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,375-1,380 1,395-1,400 Castor oil BSS 1,395-1,400 1,415-1,420 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed