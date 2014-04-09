1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down on selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.
4. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
5. Coconut oil increased due to bullish advices from producing centers.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,600-0,645 0,615-0,650 0,590-0,640 0,605-0,645
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,680-0,685 0,700-0,705 0,650-0,655 0,670-0,675
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,695-0,696 0,715-0,716 0,665-0,666 0,685-0,686
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,700 0,715 1,090 1,115
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,160 1,180
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 607 615 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 629 637 1,030-1,035 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800
Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,815 1,300-1,305 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,825 1,320-1,325 1,340-1,345
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,255-1,260 1,275-1,280
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,265-1,270 1,285-1,290
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,285-1,290 1,305-1,310
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,260 1,280
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Palm olein 0,990-0,995 0,995-1,000
Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,200-2,205 2,025-2,030
Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,375-1,380 1,395-1,400
Castor oil BSS 1,395-1,400 1,415-1,420
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,000-25,100 25,000-25,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed