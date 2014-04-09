1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down on selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. 4. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. 5. Coconut oil increased due to bullish advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,600-0,645 0,615-0,650 0,590-0,640 0,605-0,645 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,680-0,685 0,700-0,705 0,650-0,655 0,670-0,675 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,695-0,696 0,715-0,716 0,665-0,666 0,685-0,686 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,700 0,715 1,090 1,115 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,160 1,180 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 607 615 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 629 637 1,030-1,035 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,815 1,300-1,305 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,825 1,320-1,325 1,340-1,345 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,255-1,260 1,275-1,280 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,265-1,270 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,285-1,290 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,260 1,280 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm olein 0,990-0,995 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,200-2,205 2,025-2,030 Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,375-1,380 1,395-1,400 Castor oil BSS 1,395-1,400 1,415-1,420 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,000-25,100 25,000-25,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed