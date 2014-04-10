* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil eased further on selling pressure from refinery units. * Coconut oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,85,000-0,86,000 versus 1,05,000-1,06,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,605-0,650 04,500 0,590-0,645 Gondal 16,500 575-0,671 07,000 587-0,664 Jasdan 0,400 568-0,615 0,500 550-0,624 Jamnagar 03,500 600-0,665 02,000 606-0,689 Junagadh 05,000 536-0,660 03,000 540-0,671 Keshod 02,000 523-0,650 01,000 525-0,660 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,615-0,650 0,600-0,645 0,605-0,640 0,590-0,640 (auction price) Market delivery 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,010 2,150-2,825 1,900-2,700 Sesame (Black) 0,065 3,445-4,440 3,000-4,300 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,950 0,705-0,745 0,705-0,755 Rapeseeds 200 500-530 511-539 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,695 0,700 1,085 1,090 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,150 1,160 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 607 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 629 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,800 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,810 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,250-1,255 1,255-1,260 Groundnut oil label tin 1,260-1,265 1,265-1,270 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,280-1,285 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,250 1,260 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm oil 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,250-2,255 2,200-2,205 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,375-1,380 1,375-1,380 Castor oil BSS 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed