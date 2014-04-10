1. Groundnut oil prices eased further due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped on selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Coconut oil improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,615-0,650 0,600-0,645 0,605-0,640 0,590-0,640 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 0,640-0,645 0,650-0,655 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 0,655-0,656 0,665-0,666 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,695 0,700 1,083 1,090 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,150 1,160 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 604 607 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 626 629 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,800 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,810 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,250-1,255 1,255-1,260 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,260-1,265 1,265-1,270 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,280-1,285 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,250 1,260 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm olein 0,990-0,995 0,990-0,995 Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,300-2,305 2,200-2,205 Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,375-1,380 1,375-1,390 Castor oil BSS 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,200-25,300 25,000-25,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed