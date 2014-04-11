* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil moved down on selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. * Coconut oil improved further on bullish advices from producing centers. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,55,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 0,85,000-0,86,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,590-0,646 04,000 0,605-0,650 Gondal 18,000 550-0,655 16,500 575-0,671 Jasdan 0,300 547-0,623 0,400 568-0,615 Jamnagar 02,000 611-0,659 03,500 600-0,665 Junagadh 02,500 535-0,671 05,000 536-0,660 Keshod 00,500 515-0,640 02,000 523-0,650 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,590-0,646 0,615-0,650 0,590-0,626 0,605-0,640 (auction price) Market delivery 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 0,640-0,645 0,640-0,645 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 0,655-0,656 0,655-0,656 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,076 2,000-2,640 2,150-2,825 Sesame (Black) 0,022 3,000-4,500 3,445-4,440 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,220 0,700-0,741 0,705-0,745 Rapeseeds 250 480-525 500-530 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,690 0,695 1,077 1,083 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,140 1,150 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 602 604 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 624 626 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,795 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,805 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,245-1,250 1,250-1,255 Groundnut oil label tin 1,255-1,260 1,260-1,265 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,275-1,280 1,280-1,285 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,240 1,250 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,990-0,995 Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,300-2,305 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,375-1,380 1,375-1,380 Castor oil BSS 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed