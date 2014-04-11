1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil eased on selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm oilen dropped due to sufficient supply. 4. Coconut oil improved due to bullish advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,590-0,646 0,615-0,650 0,590-0,626 0,605-0,640 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 0,640-0,645 0,650-0,655 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 0,655-0,656 0,665-0,666 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,690 0,695 1,075 1,083 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,140 1,150 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 602 604 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 624 626 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,802 0,795 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 0,812 0,805 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,245-1,250 1,250-1,255 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,255-1,260 1,260-1,265 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,275-1,280 1,280-1,285 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,240 1,250 Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm olein 0,985-0,990 0,990-0,995 Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,300-2,305 Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,375-1,380 1,375-1,390 Castor oil BSS 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 25,200-25,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed