* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Palm olien dropped further on sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,45,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,81,000-0,82,000 versus 0,80,000-0,81,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,500 0,590-0,640 04,000 0,590-0,646
Gondal 16,000 540-0,642 18,000 550-0,655
Jasdan 0,300 525-0,621 0,300 547-0,623
Jamnagar 02,000 570-0,635 02,000 611-0,659
Junagadh 03,000 532-0,650 02,500 535-0,671
Keshod 00,500 510-0,626 00,500 515-0,640
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,600-0,640 0,590-0,646 0,590-0,635 0,590-0,626
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 0,640-0,645 0,640-0,645
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 0,655-0,656 0,655-0,656
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,100 2,000-2,830 2,000-2,640
Sesame (Black) 0,080 3,300-4,550 3,000-4,500
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,050 0,705-0,765 0,700-0,741
Rapeseeds 250 500-517 480-525
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,685 0,690 1,070 1,075
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,140 1,140
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 602 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 624 624 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800
Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,802 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,812 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,240-1,245 1,245-1,250
Groundnut oil label tin 1,250-1,255 1,255-1,260
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,270-1,275 1,275-1,280
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,240 1,240
Cottonseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Palm oil 0,975-0,980 0,985-0,990
Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,350-2,355 2,350-2,355
Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,375-1,380 1,375-1,380
Castor oil BSS 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed