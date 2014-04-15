* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Coconut oil moved up due to bullish advices from producing centers.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,81,000-0,82,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 03,500 0,590-0,640
Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 16,000 540-0,642
Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,300 525-0,621
Jamnagar 03,000 561-0,665 02,000 570-0,635
Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 03,000 532-0,650
Keshod 01,500 528-0,634 00,500 510-0,626
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,640 0,000-0,000 0,590-0,635
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 0,640-0,645 0,640-0,645
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 0,655-0,656 0,655-0,656
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,000-2,830
Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 3,300-4,550
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,705-0,765
Rapeseeds 000 000-000 500-517
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,695 0,685 1,085 1,070
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,140 1,140
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 603 600 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 625 624 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800
Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,812 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,822 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,250-1,255 1,240-1,245
Groundnut oil label tin 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,240 1,240
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Palm oil 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980
Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,400-2,405 2,350-2,355
Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,375-1,380 1,375-1,380
Castor oil BSS 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed