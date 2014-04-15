* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Coconut oil moved up due to bullish advices from producing centers. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,81,000-0,82,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 03,500 0,590-0,640 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 16,000 540-0,642 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,300 525-0,621 Jamnagar 03,000 561-0,665 02,000 570-0,635 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 03,000 532-0,650 Keshod 01,500 528-0,634 00,500 510-0,626 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,600-0,640 0,000-0,000 0,590-0,635 (auction price) Market delivery 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 0,640-0,645 0,640-0,645 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 0,655-0,656 0,655-0,656 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,000-2,830 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 3,300-4,550 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,705-0,765 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 500-517 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,695 0,685 1,085 1,070 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,140 1,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 603 600 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 625 624 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,812 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,822 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,250-1,255 1,240-1,245 Groundnut oil label tin 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,240 1,240 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,080-1,085 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm oil 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980 Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,400-2,405 2,350-2,355 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,375-1,380 1,375-1,380 Castor oil BSS 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed