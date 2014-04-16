* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. * Coconut oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,92,000-0,93,000 versus 0,02,000-0,03,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,591-0,638 03,500 0,590-0,640 Gondal 15,000 563-0,645 16,000 540-0,642 Jasdan 0,500 550-0,638 0,300 525-0,621 Jamnagar 02,000 575-0,671 03,000 561-0,665 Junagadh 02,500 530-0,667 03,000 532-0,650 Keshod 01,000 523-0,645 01,500 528-0,634 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,592-0,638 0,600-0,640 0,591-0,632 0,590-0,635 (auction price) Market delivery 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 0,640-0,645 0,640-0,645 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 0,655-0,656 0,655-0,656 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,075 1,950-2,486 2,000-2,830 Sesame (Black) 0,175 3,100-4,350 3,300-4,550 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,750 0,705-0,755 0,705-0,765 Rapeseeds 060 480-515 500-517 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,690 0,690 1,075 1,075 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,140 1,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 605 605 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 627 627 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,802 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,812 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,245-1,250 1,245-1,250 Groundnut oil label tin 1,255-1,260 1,255-1,260 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,240 1,240 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm oil 0,985-0,990 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,420-2,425 2,400-2,405 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,375-1,380 1,375-1,380 Castor oil BSS 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed