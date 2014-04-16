1.Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2.Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3.Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,592-0,638 0,590-0,646 0,591-0,632 0,590-0,626 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 0,640-0,645 0,640-0,645 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 0,655-0,656 0,655-0,656 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,695 0,690 1,085 1,075 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,150 1,140 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 611 605 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 633 627 1,035-1,040 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,802 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,812 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,250-1,255 1,245-1,250 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,260-1,265 1,255-1,260 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,280-1,285 1,275-1,280 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,250 1,240 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm olein 0,985-0,990 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,375-1,380 1,375-1,390 Castor oil BSS 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 25,900-26,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed