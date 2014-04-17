* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,55,000-0,56,000 versus 0,92,000-0,93,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,615-0,660 04,000 0,591-0,638 Gondal 15,500 580-0,671 15,000 563-0,645 Jasdan 0,400 540-0,646 0,500 550-0,638 Jamnagar 01,500 580-0,660 02,000 575-0,671 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 02,500 530-0,667 Keshod 01,000 537-0,644 01,000 523-0,645 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,620-0,660 0,592-0,638 0,615-0,650 0,591-0,632 (auction price) Market delivery 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 0,640-0,645 0,640-0,645 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 0,655-0,656 0,655-0,656 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,132 1,900-2,650 1,950-2,486 Sesame (Black) 0,157 3,000-4,323 3,100-4,350 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,850 0,705-0,756 0,705-0,755 Rapeseeds 150 501-534 480-515 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,705 0,695 1,100 1,085 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,150 1,150 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 613 611 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 635 633 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,805 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,815 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,255-1,260 1,250-1,255 Groundnut oil label tin 1,265-1,270 1,260-1,265 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,285-1,290 1,280-1,285 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,250 1,250 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm oil 0,995-1,000 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,375-1,380 1,375-1,380 Castor oil BSS 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed