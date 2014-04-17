Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,55,000-0,56,000 versus 0,92,000-0,93,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,615-0,660 04,000 0,591-0,638 Gondal 15,500 580-0,671 15,000 563-0,645 Jasdan 0,400 540-0,646 0,500 550-0,638 Jamnagar 01,500 580-0,660 02,000 575-0,671 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 02,500 530-0,667 Keshod 01,000 537-0,644 01,000 523-0,645 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,620-0,660 0,592-0,638 0,615-0,650 0,591-0,632 (auction price) Market delivery 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 0,640-0,645 0,640-0,645 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 0,655-0,656 0,655-0,656 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,132 1,900-2,650 1,950-2,486 Sesame (Black) 0,157 3,000-4,323 3,100-4,350 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,850 0,705-0,756 0,705-0,755 Rapeseeds 150 501-534 480-515 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,705 0,695 1,100 1,085 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,150 1,150 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 613 611 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 635 633 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,805 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,815 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,255-1,260 1,250-1,255 Groundnut oil label tin 1,265-1,270 1,260-1,265 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,285-1,290 1,280-1,285 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,250 1,250 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm oil 0,995-1,000 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,375-1,380 1,375-1,380 Castor oil BSS 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Apr 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12777.00 NSE 44837.60 ============= TOTAL 57614.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M