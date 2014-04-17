1.Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2.Cottonseed oil improved due to continued retail demand. 3.Palm olien firmed up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,620-0,660 0,592-0,638 0,615-0,650 0,591-0,632 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 0,640-0,645 0,640-0,645 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 0,655-0,656 0,655-0,656 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,705 0,695 1100 1,085 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,150 1,150 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 611 611 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 633 633 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,805 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,815 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,250-1,260 1,250-1,255 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,260-1,270 1,260-1,265 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,280-1,290 1,280-1,285 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,250 1,250 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm olein 0,995-1000 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,375-1,380 1,375-1,380 Castor oil BSS 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 25,900-26,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed