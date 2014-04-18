* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,620-0,670 04,000 0,615-0,660 Gondal 14,000 590-0,682 15,500 580-0,671 Jasdan 0,300 533-0,650 0,400 540-0,646 Jamnagar 01,000 550-0,678 01,500 580-0,660 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 02,500 530-0,667 Keshod 01,000 535-0,656 01,000 537-0,644 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,630-0,670 0,620-0,660 0,620-0,655 0,615-0,650 (auction price) Market delivery 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 0,640-0,645 0,640-0,645 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 0,655-0,656 0,655-0,656 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,056 1,800-2,700 1,900-2,650 Sesame (Black) 0,040 3,300-4,300 3,000-4,323 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,850 0,702-0,752 0,705-0,756 Rapeseeds 200 520-541 501-534 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,705 0,705 1,100 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,150 1,150 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 609 611 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 631 633 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,805 1,290-1,295 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,815 1,310-1,315 1,320-1,325 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,255-1,260 1,255-1,260 Groundnut oil label tin 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,250 1,250 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm oil 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,365-1,370 1,375-1,380 Castor oil BSS 1,385-1,390 1,395-1,400 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed