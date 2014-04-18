1.Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2.Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. 3.Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,630-0,670 0,620-0,660 0,620-0,655 0,615-0,650 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,690-0,695 0,680-0,685 0,650-0,655 0,640-0,645 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,705-0,706 0,695-0,696 0,665-0,666 0,655-0,656 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,705 0,705 1100 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,150 1,150 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 611 611 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 633 633 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,805 1,290-1,295 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,815 1,310-1,315 1,320-1,325 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,255-1,260 1,255-1,260 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,250 1,250 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm olein 1,000-1005 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,365-1,370 1,375-1,380 Castor oil BSS 1,385-1,390 1,395-1,400 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,400-26,500 26,900-27,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed