* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,01,000-1,02,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,500 0,600-0,670 05,000 0,620-0,670
Gondal 14,500 604-0,690 14,000 590-0,682
Jasdan 0,300 550-0,645 0,300 533-0,650
Jamnagar 01,500 594-0,695 01,000 550-0,678
Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 02,500 530-0,667
Keshod 01,500 523-0,652 01,000 535-0,656
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,615-0,670 0,630-0,670 0,600-0,655 0,620-0,655
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 0,650-0,655 0,650-0,655
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 0,665-0,666 0,665-0,666
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,020 2,150-2,400 1,800-2,700
Sesame (Black) 0,060 3,250-4,240 3,300-4,300
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,850 0,691-0,745 0,702-0,752
Rapeseeds 200 500-538 520-541
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,705 0,705 1,100 1,100
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,150 1,150
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 613 611 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 635 633 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800
Castor oil commercial 0,793 0,800 1,280-1,285 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 0,803 0,810 1,300-1,305 1,310-1,315
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,255-1,260 1,255-1,260
Groundnut oil label tin 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,250 1,250
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Palm oil 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405
Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,355-1,360 1,365-1,370
Castor oil BSS 1,375-1,380 1,385-1,390
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed