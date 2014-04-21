1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Palm olien prices eased due to poor retail demand. 3. Castor oil dropped on lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,610-0,665 0,615-0,670 0,605-0,650 0,600-0,655 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 0,670-0,675 0,650-0,655 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 0,685-0,686 0,665-0,666 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,710 0,705 1110 1,100 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,160 1,150 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 613 613 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 635 635 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,795 1,270-1,275 1,280-1,285 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,805 1,290-1,295 1,300-1,305 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,260-1,265 1,255-1,260 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,270-1,275 1,265-1,270 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,290-1,295 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,260 1,250 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm olein 0,995-1000 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,345-1,350 1,355-1,360 Castor oil BSS 1,365-1,370 1,375-1,380 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 26,400-26,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed