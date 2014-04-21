1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Palm olien prices eased due to poor retail demand.
3. Castor oil dropped on lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,610-0,665 0,615-0,670 0,605-0,650 0,600-0,655
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 0,670-0,675 0,650-0,655
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 0,685-0,686 0,665-0,666
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,710 0,705 1110 1,100
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,160 1,150
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 613 613 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 635 635 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800
Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,795 1,270-1,275 1,280-1,285
Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,805 1,290-1,295 1,300-1,305
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,260-1,265 1,255-1,260
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,270-1,275 1,265-1,270
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,290-1,295 1,285-1,290
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,260 1,250
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Palm olein 0,995-1000 1,000-1,005
Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405
Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,345-1,350 1,355-1,360
Castor oil BSS 1,365-1,370 1,375-1,380
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 26,400-26,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed