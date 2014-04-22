* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,95,000-0,96,000 versus 0,90,000-0,91,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,615-0,670 03,000 0,605-0,665 Gondal 11,500 611-0,680 10,000 600-0,682 Jasdan 0,250 510-0,650 0,300 533-0,640 Jamnagar 01,500 580-0,660 01,000 560-0,685 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 02,500 530-0,667 Keshod 01,000 500-0,645 01,000 510-0,663 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,620-0,670 0,610-0,665 0,615-0,660 0,605-0,650 (auction price) Market delivery 0,690-0,695 0,690-0,695 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,705-0,706 0,705-0,706 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,060 2,190-2,450 2,260-2,680 Sesame (Black) 0,030 3,100-4,000 3,500-4,180 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,000 0,700-0,750 0,690-0,741 Rapeseeds 110 500-555 510-539 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,710 0,710 1,110 1,110 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,160 1,160 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 617 613 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 639 635 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,790 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,800 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Groundnut oil label tin 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,260 1,260 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,070-1,075 Palm oil 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350 Castor oil BSS 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed