1 .Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. 3. Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,620-0,670 0,610-0,665 0,615-0,660 0,605-0,650 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,690-0,695 0,660-0,665 0,670-0,675 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,705-0,706 0,675-0,676 0,685-0,686 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,715 0,710 1115 1,110 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,160 1,160 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 620 613 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 642 635 1,050-1,055 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,790 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,800 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,265-1,270 1,260-1,265 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,275-1,280 1,270-1,275 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,295-1,300 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,260 1,260 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,070-1,075 Palm olein 0,995-1000 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,400-2,405 2,400-2,405 Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350 Castor oil BSS 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 26,900-27,000 26,900-27,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed