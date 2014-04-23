* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien moved up due to retail demand. * Coconut oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,05,000-1,06,000 versus 0,95,000-0,96,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,618-0,672 03,000 0,615-0,670 Gondal 08,500 623-0,705 11,500 611-0,680 Jasdan 0,300 508-0,673 0,250 510-0,650 Jamnagar 02,000 549-0,664 01,500 580-0,660 Junagadh 02,500 554-0,681 02,500 530-0,667 Keshod 01,000 503-0,640 01,000 500-0,645 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,621-0,672 0,620-0,670 0,618-0,662 0,615-0,660 (auction price) Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,660-0,665 0,660-0,665 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,675-0,676 0,675-0,676 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,035 2,228-2,400 2,190-2,450 Sesame (Black) 0,040 3,200-4,000 3,100-4,000 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,950 0,710-0,765 0,700-0,750 Rapeseeds 200 510-555 500-555 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,720 0,715 1,120 1,115 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,160 1,160 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 620 620 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 642 642 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,790 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,800 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,270-1,275 1,265-1,270 Groundnut oil label tin 1,280-1,285 1,275-1,280 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,300-1,305 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,260 1,260 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Palm oil 1,000-1,005 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,440-2,445 2,400-2,405 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350 Castor oil BSS 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed