* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Palm olien moved up due to retail demand.
* Coconut oil improved due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,05,000-1,06,000 versus 0,95,000-0,96,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,500 0,618-0,672 03,000 0,615-0,670
Gondal 08,500 623-0,705 11,500 611-0,680
Jasdan 0,300 508-0,673 0,250 510-0,650
Jamnagar 02,000 549-0,664 01,500 580-0,660
Junagadh 02,500 554-0,681 02,500 530-0,667
Keshod 01,000 503-0,640 01,000 500-0,645
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,621-0,672 0,620-0,670 0,618-0,662 0,615-0,660
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,660-0,665 0,660-0,665
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,675-0,676 0,675-0,676
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,035 2,228-2,400 2,190-2,450
Sesame (Black) 0,040 3,200-4,000 3,100-4,000
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,950 0,710-0,765 0,700-0,750
Rapeseeds 200 510-555 500-555
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,720 0,715 1,120 1,115
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,160 1,160
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 620 620 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 642 642 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800
Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,790 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,800 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,270-1,275 1,265-1,270
Groundnut oil label tin 1,280-1,285 1,275-1,280
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,300-1,305 1,295-1,300
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,260 1,260
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Palm oil 1,000-1,005 0,995-1,000
Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,440-2,445 2,400-2,405
Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350
Castor oil BSS 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed