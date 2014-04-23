1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
4. Coconut oil moved up due to bullish advices from producing centers.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,620-0,670 0,620-0,670 0,615-0,660 0,615-0,660
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,670-0,675 0,660-0,665
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,685-0,686 0,675-0,676
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,720 0,715 1125 1,115
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,170 1,160
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 623 620 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 645 642 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800
Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,790 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,800 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,270-1,275 1,265-1,270
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,280-1,285 1,275-1,280
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,300-1,305 1,295-1,300
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,270 1,260
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Palm olein 1,000-1,005 0,995-1,000
Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,450-2,455 2,400-2,405
Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350
Castor oil BSS 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 26,900-27,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,05,000-1,06,000 versus 0,95,000-0,96,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,500 0,618-0,672 03,000 0,615-0,670
Gondal 08,500 623-0,705 11,500 611-0,680
Jasdan 0,300 508-0,673 0,250 510-0,650
Jamnagar 02,000 549-0,664 01,500 580-0,660
Junagadh 02,500 554-0,681 02,500 530-0,667
Keshod 01,000 503-0,640 01,000 500-0,645
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,621-0,672 0,620-0,670 0,618-0,662 0,615-0,660
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,660-0,665 0,660-0,665
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,675-0,676 0,675-0,676
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,035 2,228-2,400 2,190-2,450
Sesame (Black) 0,040 3,200-4,000 3,100-4,000
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,950 0,710-0,765 0,700-0,750
Rapeseeds 200 510-555 500-555
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,720 0,715 1,120 1,115
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,160 1,160
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 620 620 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 642 642 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800
Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,790 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,800 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,270-1,275 1,265-1,270
Groundnut oil label tin 1,280-1,285 1,275-1,280
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,300-1,305 1,295-1,300
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,260 1,260
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065
Palm oil 1,000-1,005 0,995-1,000
Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,440-2,445 2,400-2,405
Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350
Castor oil BSS 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370
