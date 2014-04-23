1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien improved due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil moved up due to bullish advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,620-0,670 0,620-0,670 0,615-0,660 0,615-0,660 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,670-0,675 0,660-0,665 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,685-0,686 0,675-0,676 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,720 0,715 1125 1,115 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,170 1,160 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 623 620 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 645 642 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,790 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,800 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,270-1,275 1,265-1,270 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,280-1,285 1,275-1,280 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,300-1,305 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,270 1,260 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Palm olein 1,000-1,005 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,450-2,455 2,400-2,405 Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350 Castor oil BSS 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 26,900-27,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien moved up due to retail demand. * Coconut oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,05,000-1,06,000 versus 0,95,000-0,96,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,618-0,672 03,000 0,615-0,670 Gondal 08,500 623-0,705 11,500 611-0,680 Jasdan 0,300 508-0,673 0,250 510-0,650 Jamnagar 02,000 549-0,664 01,500 580-0,660 Junagadh 02,500 554-0,681 02,500 530-0,667 Keshod 01,000 503-0,640 01,000 500-0,645 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,621-0,672 0,620-0,670 0,618-0,662 0,615-0,660 (auction price) Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,660-0,665 0,660-0,665 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,675-0,676 0,675-0,676 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,035 2,228-2,400 2,190-2,450 Sesame (Black) 0,040 3,200-4,000 3,100-4,000 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,950 0,710-0,765 0,700-0,750 Rapeseeds 200 510-555 500-555 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,720 0,715 1,120 1,115 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,160 1,160 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 620 620 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 642 642 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,790 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,800 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,270-1,275 1,265-1,270 Groundnut oil label tin 1,280-1,285 1,275-1,280 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,300-1,305 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,260 1,260 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Palm oil 1,000-1,005 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,440-2,445 2,400-2,405 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350 Castor oil BSS 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed