* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,97,000-0,98,000 versus 1,05,000-1,06,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,610-0,672 03,500 0,618-0,672 Gondal 13,000 605-0,681 08,500 623-0,705 Jasdan 0,200 500-0,655 0,300 508-0,673 Jamnagar 01,000 578-0,663 02,000 549-0,664 Junagadh 02,000 565-0,660 02,500 554-0,681 Keshod 01,000 505-0,656 01,000 503-0,640 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,615-0,672 0,621-0,672 0,610-0,662 0,618-0,662 (auction price) Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,090 2,000-2,740 2,228-2,400 Sesame (Black) 0,040 3,025-4,050 3,200-4,000 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,250 0,705-0,771 0,710-0,765 Rapeseeds 100 510-550 510-555 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,725 0,720 1,130 1,125 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,170 1,170 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 623 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 645 645 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,793 0,795 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,803 0,805 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,275-1,280 1,270-1,275 Groundnut oil label tin 1,285-1,290 1,280-1,285 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,305-1,310 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,270 1,270 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,060-1,065 Palm oil 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350 Castor oil BSS 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed