1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,615-0,672 0,620-0,670 0,610-0,662 0,615-0,660 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,715 0,720 1120 1,125 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,170 1,170 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 620 623 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 642 645 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,795 0,795 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,805 0,805 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,270-1,275 1,280-1,285 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,290-1,295 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,270 1,270 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,060-1,065 Palm olein 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350 Castor oil BSS 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 27,900-28,000 27,900-28,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,97,000-0,98,000 versus 1,05,000-1,06,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,610-0,672 03,500 0,618-0,672 Gondal 13,000 605-0,681 08,500 623-0,705 Jasdan 0,200 500-0,655 0,300 508-0,673 Jamnagar 01,000 578-0,663 02,000 549-0,664 Junagadh 02,000 565-0,660 02,500 554-0,681 Keshod 01,000 505-0,656 01,000 503-0,640

Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,090 2,000-2,740 2,228-2,400 Sesame (Black) 0,040 3,025-4,050 3,200-4,000 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,250 0,705-0,771 0,710-0,765 Rapeseeds 100 510-550 510-555 Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 623 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 645 645 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,793 0,795 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,803 0,805 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,275-1,280 1,270-1,275 Groundnut oil label tin 1,285-1,290 1,280-1,285 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,305-1,310 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,270 1,270 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,060-1,065 Palm oil 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350 Castor oil BSS 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed