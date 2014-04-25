* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
* Coconut oil improved due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,98,000-0,99,000 versus 0,97,000-0,98,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,500 0,610-0,675 04,000 0,610-0,672
Gondal 12,000 621-0,709 13,000 605-0,681
Jasdan 0,200 534-0,651 0,200 500-0,655
Jamnagar 01,500 605-0,680 01,000 578-0,663
Junagadh 02,000 589-0,675 02,000 565-0,660
Keshod 01,000 531-0,660 01,000 505-0,656
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,615-0,675 0,615-0,672 0,610-0,660 0,610-0,662
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,035 2,050-2,680 2,000-2,740
Sesame (Black) 0,028 2,900-3,875 3,025-4,050
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,350 0,705-0,761 0,705-0,771
Rapeseeds 100 510-557 510-550
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,720 0,715 1,125 1,120
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,170 1,170
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 624 620 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 646 642 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800
Castor oil commercial 0,803 0,795 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 0,813 0,805 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,265-1,270 1,260-1,265
Groundnut oil label tin 1,275-1,280 1,270-1,275
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,295-1,300 1,290-1,295
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,270 1,270
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Palm oil 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,500-2,505 2,450-2,455
Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350
Castor oil BSS 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed