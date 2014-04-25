1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retil users. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retil demand. 3. Coconit oil improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,615-0,675 0,615-0,672 0,610-0,660 0,610-0,662 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,710 0,715 1110 1,120 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,160 1,170 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 625 620 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 647 642 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,795 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,805 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,255-1,260 1,260-1,265 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,265-1,270 1,270-1,275 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,285-1,290 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,260 1,270 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Palm olein 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,500-2,505 2,450-2,455 Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350 Castor oil BSS 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 29,500-29,600 27,900-28,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Coconut oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,98,000-0,99,000 versus 0,97,000-0,98,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,610-0,675 04,000 0,610-0,672 Gondal 12,000 621-0,709 13,000 605-0,681 Jasdan 0,200 534-0,651 0,200 500-0,655 Jamnagar 01,500 605-0,680 01,000 578-0,663 Junagadh 02,000 589-0,675 02,000 565-0,660 Keshod 01,000 531-0,660 01,000 505-0,656 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,615-0,675 0,615-0,672 0,610-0,660 0,610-0,662 (auction price) Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,035 2,050-2,680 2,000-2,740 Sesame (Black) 0,028 2,900-3,875 3,025-4,050 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,350 0,705-0,761 0,705-0,771 Rapeseeds 100 510-557 510-550 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,720 0,715 1,125 1,120 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,170 1,170 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 624 620 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 646 642 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,803 0,795 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,813 0,805 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,265-1,270 1,260-1,265 Groundnut oil label tin 1,275-1,280 1,270-1,275 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,295-1,300 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,270 1,270 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Palm oil 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,500-2,505 2,450-2,455 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350 Castor oil BSS 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370