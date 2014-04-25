1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retil
users.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retil demand.
3. Coconit oil improved due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,615-0,675 0,615-0,672 0,610-0,660 0,610-0,662
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,710 0,715 1110 1,120
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,160 1,170
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 625 620 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 647 642 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800
Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,795 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,805 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,255-1,260 1,260-1,265
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,265-1,270 1,270-1,275
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,285-1,290 1,290-1,295
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,260 1,270
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Palm olein 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,500-2,505 2,450-2,455
Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350
Castor oil BSS 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 29,500-29,600 27,900-28,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
* Coconut oil improved due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,98,000-0,99,000 versus 0,97,000-0,98,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,500 0,610-0,675 04,000 0,610-0,672
Gondal 12,000 621-0,709 13,000 605-0,681
Jasdan 0,200 534-0,651 0,200 500-0,655
Jamnagar 01,500 605-0,680 01,000 578-0,663
Junagadh 02,000 589-0,675 02,000 565-0,660
Keshod 01,000 531-0,660 01,000 505-0,656
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,615-0,675 0,615-0,672 0,610-0,660 0,610-0,662
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,035 2,050-2,680 2,000-2,740
Sesame (Black) 0,028 2,900-3,875 3,025-4,050
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,350 0,705-0,761 0,705-0,771
Rapeseeds 100 510-557 510-550
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,720 0,715 1,125 1,120
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,170 1,170
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 624 620 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 646 642 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800
Castor oil commercial 0,803 0,795 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 0,813 0,805 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,265-1,270 1,260-1,265
Groundnut oil label tin 1,275-1,280 1,270-1,275
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,295-1,300 1,290-1,295
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,270 1,270
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Palm oil 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005
Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,500-2,505 2,450-2,455
Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350
Castor oil BSS 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed