* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Coconut oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,98,000-0,99,000 versus 0,97,000-0,98,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,610-0,675 04,000 0,610-0,672 Gondal 12,000 621-0,709 13,000 605-0,681 Jasdan 0,200 534-0,651 0,200 500-0,655 Jamnagar 01,500 605-0,680 01,000 578-0,663 Junagadh 02,000 589-0,675 02,000 565-0,660 Keshod 01,000 531-0,660 01,000 505-0,656 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,615-0,675 0,615-0,672 0,610-0,660 0,610-0,662 (auction price) Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,035 2,050-2,680 2,000-2,740 Sesame (Black) 0,028 2,900-3,875 3,025-4,050 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,350 0,705-0,761 0,705-0,771 Rapeseeds 100 510-557 510-550 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,720 0,715 1,125 1,120 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,170 1,170 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 624 620 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 646 642 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,460 2,460 3,790-3,800 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,803 0,795 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,813 0,805 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,265-1,270 1,260-1,265 Groundnut oil label tin 1,275-1,280 1,270-1,275 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,295-1,300 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,270 1,270 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Palm oil 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 3,915-3,920 3,915-3,920 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,500-2,505 2,450-2,455 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350 Castor oil BSS 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed