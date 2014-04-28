* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
* Sesame oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,20,000-1,21,000 versus 1,05,000-1,06,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,500 0,610-0,680 04,000 0,600-0,670
Gondal 12,000 629-0,717 11,000 615-0,711
Jasdan 0,200 548-0,645 0,300 525-0,650
Jamnagar 02,000 615-0,687 02,000 612-0,699
Junagadh 03,000 600-0,685 02,500 605-0,667
Keshod 01,000 536-0,654 01,000 550-0,658
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,620-0,680 0,610-0,670 0,610-0,670 0,600-0,660
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,700-0,705 0,700-0,705 0,670-0,675 0,670-0,675
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,715-0,716 0,715-0,716 0,685-0,686 0,685-0,686
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,040 2,050-2,600 2,225-2,705
Sesame (Black) 0,015 2,400-3,800 2,925-3,944
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 2,500 0,712-0,752 0,704-0,768
Rapeseeds 150 530-570 530-570
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,710 0,710 1,110 1,110
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,170 1,170
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 623 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 645 645 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,440 2,460 3,760-3,770 3,790-3,800
Castor oil commercial 0,800 0,810 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 0,810 0,820 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,255-1,260 1,255-1,260
Groundnut oil label tin 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,260 1,260
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
Palm oil 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005
Sesame oil 3,890-3,895 3,915-3,920
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,520-2,525 2,520-2,525
Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350
Castor oil BSS 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed