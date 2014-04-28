1. Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
3. Sesame oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,620-0,680 0,610-0,670 0,610-0,670 0,600-0,660
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,710-0,715 0,700-0,705 0,680-0,685 0,670-0,675
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,725-0,726 0,715-0,716 0,695-0,696 0,685-0,686
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,710 0,710 1110 1,110
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,160 1,160
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 630 623 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 652 645 1,060-1,065 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,440 2,460 3,760-3,770 3,790-3,800
Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,810 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,820 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,255-1,260 1,255-1,260
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,260 1,260
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
Palm olein 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005
Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,915-3,920
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,520-2,525 2,520-2,525
Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350
Castor oil BSS 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 30,900-31,000 30,000-30,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed