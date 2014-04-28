1. Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Sesame oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,620-0,680 0,610-0,670 0,610-0,670 0,600-0,660 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,710-0,715 0,700-0,705 0,680-0,685 0,670-0,675 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,725-0,726 0,715-0,716 0,695-0,696 0,685-0,686 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,710 0,710 1110 1,110 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,160 1,160 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 630 623 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 652 645 1,060-1,065 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,440 2,460 3,760-3,770 3,790-3,800 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,810 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,820 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,255-1,260 1,255-1,260 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,265-1,270 1,265-1,270 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,260 1,260 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Palm olein 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,915-3,920 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,520-2,525 2,520-2,525 Vanaspati Ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350 Castor oil BSS 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 30,900-31,000 30,000-30,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed