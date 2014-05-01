* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:1,07,000-1,08,000 versus 1,30,000-1,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,626-0,715 03,500 0,600-0,671 Gondal 10,000 638-0,718 10,500 635-0,700 Jasdan 0,200 540-0,644 0,300 525-0,658 Jamnagar 03,000 627-0,705 02,000 611-0,695 Junagadh 04,000 623-0,680 03,500 618-0,671 Keshod 01,000 588-0,660 01,000 560-0,650 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,641-0,715 0,620-0,671 0,626-0,680 0,600-0,665 (auction price) Market delivery 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,035 2,200-2,750 2,070-2,650 Sesame (Black) 0,030 3,000-3,971 2,800-3,900 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,850 0,705-0,760 0,690-0,766 Rapeseeds 100 535-561 520-580 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,720 0,710 1,125 1,110 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,170 1,170 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 632 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 647 654 1,055-1,060 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770 Castor oil commercial 0,808 0,805 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,818 0,815 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,260-1,265 1,255-1,260 Groundnut oil label tin 1,270-1,275 1,265-1,270 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,290-1,295 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,260 1,260 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Palm oil 0,995-1,000 1,005-1,010 Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,520-2,525 2,520-2,525 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350 Castor oil BSS 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed