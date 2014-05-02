* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
* Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 1,07,000-1,08,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,000 0,620-0,720 04,500 0,626-0,715
Gondal 14,500 619-0,733 10,000 638-0,718
Jasdan 0,400 535-0,690 0,200 540-0,644
Jamnagar 02,000 640-0,721 03,000 627-0,705
Junagadh 04,500 611-0,707 04,000 623-0,680
Keshod 01,000 600-0,650 01,000 588-0,660
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,630-0,720 0,641-0,715 0,620-0,690 0,626-0,680
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,014 2,000-2,680 2,200-2,750
Sesame (Black) 0,008 3,000-3,900 3,000-3,971
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,925 0,705-0,765 0,705-0,760
Rapeseeds 080 520-580 535-561
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,725 0,720 1,125 1,120
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,180 1,170
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 625 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 647 647 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770
Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,805 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,815 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,270-1,275 1,265-1,270
Groundnut oil label tin 1,280-1,285 1,275-1,280
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,300-1,305 1,295-1,300
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,270 1,260
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050
Palm oil 0,990-0,995 1,000-1,005
Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,520-2,525 2,520-2,525
Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Castor oil commercial 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350
Castor oil BSS 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed