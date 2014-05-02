* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. * Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 1,07,000-1,08,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,620-0,720 04,500 0,626-0,715 Gondal 14,500 619-0,733 10,000 638-0,718 Jasdan 0,400 535-0,690 0,200 540-0,644 Jamnagar 02,000 640-0,721 03,000 627-0,705 Junagadh 04,500 611-0,707 04,000 623-0,680 Keshod 01,000 600-0,650 01,000 588-0,660 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,630-0,720 0,641-0,715 0,620-0,690 0,626-0,680 (auction price) Market delivery 0,710-0,715 0,710-0,715 0,680-0,685 0,680-0,685 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,725-0,726 0,725-0,726 0,695-0,696 0,695-0,696 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,014 2,000-2,680 2,200-2,750 Sesame (Black) 0,008 3,000-3,900 3,000-3,971 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,925 0,705-0,765 0,705-0,760 Rapeseeds 080 520-580 535-561 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,725 0,720 1,125 1,120 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,180 1,170 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 647 647 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,440 2,440 3,760-3,770 3,760-3,770 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,805 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,815 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,270-1,275 1,265-1,270 Groundnut oil label tin 1,280-1,285 1,275-1,280 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,300-1,305 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,270 1,260 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Palm oil 0,990-0,995 1,000-1,005 Sesame oil 3,885-3,890 3,885-3,890 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,520-2,525 2,520-2,525 Vanaspati ghee 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Castor oil commercial 1,345-1,350 1,345-1,350 Castor oil BSS 1,365-1,370 1,365-1,370 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed